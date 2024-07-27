Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Shares Sold by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,671 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 5,100 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ET. NBC Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 56,366 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $886,000 after buying an additional 2,326 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Energy Transfer by 95.8% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 145,894 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,013,000 after buying an additional 71,386 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in Energy Transfer by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 26,335 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 4,340 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Energy Transfer by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 28,250 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the fourth quarter valued at $1,368,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ET opened at $16.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.93, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.66. Energy Transfer LP has a 12 month low of $12.46 and a 12 month high of $16.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.35.

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $21.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.91 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 12.22%. Energy Transfer’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.87%. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 116.51%.

ET has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.29.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

