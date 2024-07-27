EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Shares Purchased by Covestor Ltd

Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Free Report) by 231.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in EnerSys were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its position in shares of EnerSys by 83.3% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 17,384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 7,899 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in shares of EnerSys by 867.8% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 12,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 11,576 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of EnerSys in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $893,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of EnerSys by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 156,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,787,000 after acquiring an additional 18,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in EnerSys by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 248,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,054,000 after purchasing an additional 15,684 shares during the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EnerSys Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE:ENS opened at $109.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.50. EnerSys has a 12-month low of $83.27 and a 12-month high of $111.42.

EnerSys Dividend Announcement

EnerSys ( NYSE:ENS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.06. EnerSys had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 20.21%. The company had revenue of $910.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $893.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that EnerSys will post 8.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. EnerSys’s payout ratio is currently 13.85%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of EnerSys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. BTIG Research lowered shares of EnerSys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th.

EnerSys Company Profile

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in four segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, Specialty, and New Ventures. The Energy Systems segment offers uninterruptible power systems (UPS) applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, data center, and renewable and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

