Enhabit, Inc. (NYSE:EHAB) Given Average Rating of “Reduce” by Analysts

Enhabit, Inc. (NYSE:EHAB – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Reduce” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.79.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Enhabit from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Enhabit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $8.75 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Enhabit from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Enhabit from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $8.50 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th.

EHAB stock opened at $10.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Enhabit has a one year low of $7.12 and a one year high of $14.51. The stock has a market cap of $519.62 million, a PE ratio of -6.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.72.

Enhabit (NYSE:EHAB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.02. Enhabit had a negative net margin of 7.95% and a positive return on equity of 1.43%. The company had revenue of $262.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.25 million. On average, analysts predict that Enhabit will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Bolton purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.33 per share, with a total value of $83,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 52,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $435,650.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 22,000 shares of company stock worth $183,700. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EHAB. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Enhabit by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,666,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,247,000 after buying an additional 32,611 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Enhabit by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 966,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,003,000 after buying an additional 193,675 shares during the last quarter. Orchard Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Enhabit by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Orchard Capital Management LLC now owns 600,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,214,000 after buying an additional 31,929 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its position in shares of Enhabit by 56.8% during the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 489,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,067,000 after buying an additional 177,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kent Lake Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enhabit during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,183,000.

Enhabit, Inc provides home health and hospice services in the United States. Its home health services include patient education, pain management, wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pharmaceutical administration, and skilled observation and assessment services; practices to treat chronic diseases and conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, arthritis, Alzheimer's disease, low vision, spinal stenosis, Parkinson's disease, osteoporosis, complex wound care and chronic pain, along with disease-specific plans for patients with diabetes, congestive heart failure, post-orthopedic surgery, or injury and respiratory diseases; and physical, occupational and speech therapists provide therapy services.

