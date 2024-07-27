ENN Energy Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNGSF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

ENN Energy Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNGSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 324,800 shares, a growth of 90.9% from the June 30th total of 170,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 324.8 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:XNGSF opened at $7.71 on Friday. ENN Energy has a 52-week low of $6.31 and a 52-week high of $12.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.19.

ENN Energy Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the investment, construction, operation, and management of gas pipeline infrastructure in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Retail Gas Sales Business, Integrated Energy Business, Wholesale of Gas, Construction and Installation, and Value Added Business segments.

