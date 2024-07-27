Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Price Target Cut to $129.00

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by analysts at Barclays from $131.00 to $129.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 8.09% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. B. Riley lifted their price target on Enphase Energy from $121.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Mizuho cut their target price on Enphase Energy from $150.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Wednesday. Glj Research began coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $45.82 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.70.

Enphase Energy Price Performance

NASDAQ ENPH opened at $119.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 4.23. The stock has a market cap of $16.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.16, a PEG ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.31. Enphase Energy has a 52-week low of $73.49 and a 52-week high of $175.59.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.06). Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 9.12%. The company had revenue of $303.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 57.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Mandy Yang purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $104.24 per share, with a total value of $416,960.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,973 shares in the company, valued at $6,564,305.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers sold 319,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.53, for a total value of $40,429,624.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,984,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $251,106,629.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mandy Yang purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $104.24 per share, for a total transaction of $416,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,564,305.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Enphase Energy

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Enphase Energy by 1,068.4% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Enphase Energy by 2,733.3% during the first quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Enphase Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

