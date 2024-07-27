Entrada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRDA) Shares Gap Down to $17.18

Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRDA – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $17.18, but opened at $16.17. Entrada Therapeutics shares last traded at $16.17, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Entrada Therapeutics from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th.

The stock has a market cap of $581.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.33 and a beta of -0.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.45.

Entrada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $1.06. The business had revenue of $59.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.00 million. Entrada Therapeutics had a net margin of 14.42% and a return on equity of 9.73%. Sell-side analysts predict that Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Natarajan Sethuraman sold 9,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.19, for a total transaction of $146,963.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 190,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,886,889.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Entrada Therapeutics news, insider Natarajan Sethuraman sold 9,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.19, for a total value of $146,963.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 190,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,886,889.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dipal Doshi sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total transaction of $28,496.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 334,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,956,999.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,371 shares of company stock valued at $287,595. Corporate insiders own 7.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRDA. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Entrada Therapeutics by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Entrada Therapeutics by 792.6% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 24,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 21,400 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Entrada Therapeutics by 476.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 4,777 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Entrada Therapeutics by 427.6% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 14,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 11,965 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Entrada Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. 86.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Entrada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops endosomal escape vehicle (EEV) therapeutics for the treatment of multiple neuromuscular diseases. Its EEV platform develops a portfolio of oligonucleotide, antibody, and enzyme-based programs. Its therapeutic candidates, which include ENTR-601-44, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and ENTR-701, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1.

