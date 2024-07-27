Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Iridium Communications Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Get Iridium Communications alerts:

Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair dropped their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Iridium Communications in a report issued on Tuesday, July 23rd. William Blair analyst L. Dipalma now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.16 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.20. The consensus estimate for Iridium Communications’ current full-year earnings is $0.78 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Iridium Communications’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.77 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on IRDM. BWS Financial reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Iridium Communications in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price objective on Iridium Communications from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Iridium Communications Stock Up 4.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ IRDM opened at $29.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 138.24 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.53. Iridium Communications has a 12-month low of $24.14 and a 12-month high of $54.42.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $201.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.01 million. Iridium Communications had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 11.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.24) EPS.

Iridium Communications Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This is a positive change from Iridium Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. Iridium Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 266.67%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Iridium Communications

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRDM. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Iridium Communications in the 4th quarter worth $55,079,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Iridium Communications by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,743,482 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,762,000 after acquiring an additional 539,909 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Iridium Communications by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,743,482 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,762,000 after acquiring an additional 539,909 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Iridium Communications by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,090,326 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $316,283,000 after acquiring an additional 336,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Iridium Communications in the 1st quarter worth $7,437,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

About Iridium Communications

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

Featured Articles

