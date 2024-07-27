Erste Group Bank AG (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) Short Interest Update

Erste Group Bank AG (OTCMKTS:EBKDY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,000 shares, a growth of 718.2% from the June 30th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 91,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS EBKDY opened at $25.99 on Friday. Erste Group Bank has a twelve month low of $16.58 and a twelve month high of $26.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.64 and its 200-day moving average is $22.98. The stock has a market cap of $21.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.34.

Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Erste Group Bank had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 14.34%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Erste Group Bank will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were paid a $1.416 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th. This is a positive change from Erste Group Bank’s previous dividend of $0.99. Erste Group Bank’s payout ratio is presently 25.51%.

Separately, BNP Paribas raised shares of Erste Group Bank to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th.

Erste Group Bank AG provides a range of banking and other financial services to retail, corporate, and public sector customers. The company operates through Retail, Corporates, Group Markets, Asset/Liability Management & Local Corporate Center, Savings Banks, and Group Corporate Center segments. It provides mortgage and consumer loans, investment products, current accounts, savings products, and credit cards, as well as cross selling products, such as leasing, insurance, and building society products.

