Escalade, Incorporated Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (NASDAQ:ESCA)

Escalade, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ESCA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Monday, October 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 7th.

Escalade has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.3% annually over the last three years.

Shares of ESCA stock opened at $14.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $207.21 million, a P/E ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Escalade has a 1-year low of $12.34 and a 1-year high of $22.01.

Escalade ( NASDAQ:ESCA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. Escalade had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 4.55%. The business had revenue of $57.30 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Escalade will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Escalade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Escalade, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, imports, and sells sporting goods in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company provides various sporting goods brands in basketball goals, archery, indoor and outdoor game recreation, and fitness products.

