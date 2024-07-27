Ethereum Reaches Market Capitalization of $394.09 Billion (ETH)

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 27th. Over the last week, Ethereum has traded down 6.1% against the US dollar. One Ethereum coin can now be bought for approximately $3,277.81 or 0.04807407 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ethereum has a market cap of $394.09 billion and approximately $12.30 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Get Ethereum alerts:

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.64 or 0.00042012 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00008530 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.77 or 0.00011401 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.79 or 0.00014356 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00009189 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0914 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00001891 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Ethereum Profile

ETH is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,228,315 coins. Ethereum’s official website is www.ethereum.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum’s official message board is forum.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ethereum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

Investors seeking to trade Ethereum using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly.

Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.