Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON) Shares Purchased by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 156,386 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,898 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.61% of Eton Pharmaceuticals worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals by 124.7% in the fourth quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 492,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after buying an additional 273,054 shares in the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 2,529,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,081,000 after purchasing an additional 99,617 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $123,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Eton Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 573,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,152,000 after buying an additional 10,850 shares in the last quarter. 27.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company.

Eton Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.97 million, a PE ratio of 89.50 and a beta of 1.29. Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.42 and a 52 week high of $5.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.83.

Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Eton Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 5.65%. The business had revenue of $7.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share.

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, acquiring, and commercializing pharmaceutical products for rare diseases. The company offers ALKINDI SPRINKLE, a replacement therapy for adrenocortical insufficiency in children under 17 years of age; Carglumic Acid for the treatment of acute and chronic hyperammonemia due to N-acetylglutamate Synthase deficiency; Betaine Anhydrous for the treatment of homocystinuria; and Nitisinone for the treatment of tyrosinemia type 1.

