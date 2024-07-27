Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) Trading Up 5.5%

Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 5.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $22.87 and last traded at $22.43. Approximately 235,497 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 1,336,786 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.27.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EVH. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Evolent Health from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Evolent Health in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Evolent Health from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.00.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $639.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.60 million. Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 5.07% and a positive return on equity of 6.90%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Evolent Health, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 96.1% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,313,157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $274,584,000 after purchasing an additional 4,073,959 shares during the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Evolent Health by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,736,132 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $188,088,000 after buying an additional 3,187,000 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Evolent Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,759,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 81.3% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,675,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Evolent Health by 24.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,048,341 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,164,000 after acquiring an additional 406,837 shares during the period.

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, offers specialty care management services in oncology, cardiology, and musculoskeletal markets in the United States. The company provides platform for health plan administration and value-based business infrastructure. It offers administrative services, such as health plan services, pharmacy benefits management, risk management, analytics and reporting, and leadership and management; and Identifi, a proprietary technology system that aggregates and analyzes data, manages care workflows, and engages patients.

