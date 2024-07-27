Exicure, Inc. (NASDAQ:XCUR) Short Interest Update

Exicure, Inc. (NASDAQ:XCUR – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 125,400 shares, a decrease of 22.5% from the June 30th total of 161,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 566,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 2.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Exicure Stock Down 4.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:XCUR opened at $0.48 on Friday. Exicure has a twelve month low of $0.29 and a twelve month high of $1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.37 and its 200-day moving average is $0.52.

Exicure (NASDAQ:XCUR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter.

About Exicure

Exicure, Inc, an early-stage biotechnology company, develops nucleic acid therapies targeting ribonucleic acid against validated targets. The company's preclinical candidate includes SCN9A that is in preclinical studies for the treatment of chronic pain. It also develops immuno-oncology therapeutics based on its proprietary SNA technology.

