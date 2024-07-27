Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) Rating Reiterated by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $15.00 target price on the bank’s stock, up from their prior target price of $14.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target suggests a potential downside of 6.60% from the stock’s current price.
Farmers National Banc Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of FMNB stock opened at $16.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. Farmers National Banc has a 1 year low of $10.38 and a 1 year high of $16.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $603.05 million, a PE ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 0.84.
Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33. Farmers National Banc had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 19.50%. The company had revenue of $66.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.15 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Farmers National Banc will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.
Farmers National Banc Corp. operates as a bank holding company for The Farmers National Bank of Canfield engages in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management businesses. It offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, brokerage, and other services.
