Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lessened its stake in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Free Report) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,242 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 335 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Federal Signal were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Federal Signal by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,679,305 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $512,570,000 after buying an additional 60,696 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Federal Signal by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,350,214 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $103,615,000 after purchasing an additional 31,807 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Federal Signal during the fourth quarter worth $52,130,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Federal Signal by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 649,953 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $49,877,000 after purchasing an additional 9,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Federal Signal by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 545,713 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $41,878,000 after buying an additional 88,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

Federal Signal Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of FSS opened at $99.33 on Friday. Federal Signal Co. has a 1-year low of $56.37 and a 1-year high of $100.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.21. The stock has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.56 and a beta of 0.95.

Federal Signal Dividend Announcement

Federal Signal ( NYSE:FSS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $490.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.74 million. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 10.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Federal Signal Co. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Federal Signal in a research report on Friday, May 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Federal Signal Company Profile

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

