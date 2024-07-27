Fidelity Digital Health ETF (BATS:FDHT) Trading Down 1.6%

Fidelity Digital Health ETF (BATS:FDHT – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 1.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $18.39 and last traded at $18.44. Approximately 4,360 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $18.73.
Fidelity Digital Health ETF Stock Performance
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.87. The company has a market capitalization of $9.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.01 and a beta of 1.21.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fidelity Digital Health ETF
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Fidelity Digital Health ETF stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Digital Health ETF (BATS:FDHT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.48% of Fidelity Digital Health ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.
About Fidelity Digital Health ETF
The Fidelity Digital Health ETF (FDHT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity Digital Health index, a market-cap-weighted index of globally-listed companies involved in digital health technologies. FDHT was launched on Oct 5, 2021 and is managed by Fidelity.
