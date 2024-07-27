Fidelity Magellan ETF (BATS:FMAG) Stock Price Up 1.4%

Fidelity Magellan ETF (BATS:FMAG – Get Free Report) traded up 1.4% on Friday . The company traded as high as $29.17 and last traded at $28.98. 37,178 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $28.57.

The stock has a market cap of $96.50 million, a P/E ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.73.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity Magellan ETF in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity Magellan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,822,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Magellan ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,258,000. Finally, Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity Magellan ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 140,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,387,000 after buying an additional 7,787 shares during the last quarter.

The Fidelity Magellan ETF (FMAG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 TR USD index. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent ETF that provides exposure to fundamentally-selected firms located globally. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model. FMAG was launched on Feb 2, 2021 and is managed by Fidelity.

