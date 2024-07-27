Fidelity Sustainable U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FSST) Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of Fidelity Sustainable U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FSST – Get Free Report) shot up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $25.95 and last traded at $25.80. 5,916 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 175% from the average session volume of 2,149 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.47.

Get Fidelity Sustainable U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

Fidelity Sustainable U.S. Equity ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.55 million, a PE ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.03.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidelity Sustainable U.S. Equity ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Fidelity Sustainable U.S. Equity ETF stock. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Sustainable U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FSST – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000. Principal Securities Inc. owned approximately 0.87% of Fidelity Sustainable U.S. Equity ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Fidelity Sustainable U.S. Equity ETF

The Fidelity Sustainable U.S. Equity ETF (FSST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund with exposure to US companies that deliver tangible ESG impact through core business operations. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Sustainable U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Sustainable U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.