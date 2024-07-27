First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $64.20.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FA shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of First Advantage in a research report on Monday, May 13th. William Blair initiated coverage on First Advantage in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on First Advantage from $250.00 to $249.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd.

In other First Advantage news, insider Joseph K. Jaeger sold 7,331 shares of First Advantage stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.08, for a total value of $117,882.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 688,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,078,589.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, insider Joseph K. Jaeger sold 7,331 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.08, for a total transaction of $117,882.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 688,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,078,589.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director James Lindsey Clark sold 5,603 shares of First Advantage stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $91,048.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $731,688.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,034 shares of company stock worth $241,439. 5.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in First Advantage during the fourth quarter worth $179,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in First Advantage by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163 shares during the last quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in First Advantage during the 4th quarter valued at about $271,000. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in First Advantage during the first quarter worth about $334,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of First Advantage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $357,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

First Advantage stock opened at $17.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 78.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 4.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.24. First Advantage has a 1-year low of $12.46 and a 1-year high of $17.49.

First Advantage (NYSE:FA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.17. The business had revenue of $169.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.91 million. First Advantage had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 4.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that First Advantage will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Advantage Corporation provides employment background screening, identity, and verification solutions worldwide. It offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and other screening products.

