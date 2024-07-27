First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) Issues Earnings Results

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07, Zacks reports. First Bank had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 14.48%. The firm had revenue of $56.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share.

NASDAQ:FRBA opened at $15.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.97. First Bank has a 52-week low of $10.51 and a 52-week high of $15.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $299.42 million, a PE ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 0.95.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. First Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.24%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FRBA shares. StockNews.com cut First Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on First Bank from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th.

First Bank provides various banking products and services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. The company accepts various deposits, including non-interest-bearing demand deposits, interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.

