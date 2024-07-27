First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) Expected to Earn Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.54 Per Share

Get First Busey alerts:

First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE – Free Report) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of First Busey in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 25th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.54 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for First Busey’s current full-year earnings is $2.13 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for First Busey’s FY2025 earnings at $2.45 EPS.

BUSE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of First Busey in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Busey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target (up previously from $28.00) on shares of First Busey in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:BUSE opened at $28.41 on Friday. First Busey has a 1 year low of $17.51 and a 1 year high of $28.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $110.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.06 million. First Busey had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 17.18%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in First Busey by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,278,444 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,372,000 after purchasing an additional 55,224 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of First Busey by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,886,341 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,475,000 after buying an additional 26,829 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in First Busey by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,552,667 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,537,000 after buying an additional 57,392 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its position in First Busey by 5.7% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,359,080 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,686,000 after buying an additional 72,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in First Busey by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,159,907 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,895,000 after acquiring an additional 212,782 shares during the last quarter. 56.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Van A. Dukeman sold 16,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.54, for a total transaction of $389,328.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 386,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,092,960.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP John Joseph Powers sold 6,090 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.54, for a total transaction of $143,358.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 89,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,107,088.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Van A. Dukeman sold 16,539 shares of First Busey stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.54, for a total value of $389,328.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 386,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,092,960.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 365 shares of company stock valued at $7,725 and have sold 25,090 shares valued at $591,240. Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 19th. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.48%.

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and FirsTech.

