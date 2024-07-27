First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) PT Raised to $18.00

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the bank’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price would suggest a potential downside of 3.12% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of First Commonwealth Financial from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Commonwealth Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.13.

First Commonwealth Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FCF opened at $18.58 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.82. First Commonwealth Financial has a fifty-two week low of $11.16 and a fifty-two week high of $19.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 0.85.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 23.39% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The firm had revenue of $120.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that First Commonwealth Financial will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCF. CWM LLC raised its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 451.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in First Commonwealth Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,666 shares of the bank’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,236 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP bought a new position in First Commonwealth Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $152,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management raised its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 28.6% in the first quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 15,823 shares of the bank’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 3,523 shares during the period. 72.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About First Commonwealth Financial

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

