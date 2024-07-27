First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) Shares Acquired by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,956,322 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 490,770 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of First Financial Bankshares worth $490,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFIN. First Financial Bankshares Inc acquired a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at $553,577,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,365,643 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,685,000 after acquiring an additional 49,701 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,568,765 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,534,000 after purchasing an additional 46,164 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth about $42,435,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,375,446 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,676,000 after purchasing an additional 79,106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at First Financial Bankshares

In other news, Director Johnny Trotter purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.79 per share, for a total transaction of $27,790.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 943,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,216,280.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Sally Pope Davis purchased 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.75 per share, with a total value of $51,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Johnny Trotter acquired 1,000 shares of First Financial Bankshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.79 per share, with a total value of $27,790.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 943,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,216,280.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 5,243 shares of company stock worth $154,196. Company insiders own 4.22% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Bankshares Stock Up 2.7 %

FFIN opened at $39.46 on Friday. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.84 and a 52 week high of $39.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.69. The company has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 28.19 and a beta of 0.80.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 29.13%. The business had revenue of $184.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on FFIN. Stephens lifted their price target on First Financial Bankshares from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

First Financial Bankshares Profile

(Free Report)

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company offers checking, savings and time deposits; automated teller machines, drive-in, and night deposit services; safe deposit facilities, remote deposit capture, internet banking, mobile banking, payroll cards, funds transfer, and performing other customary commercial banking services; securities brokerage services; and trust and wealth management services, including wealth management, estates administration, oil and gas management, testamentary trusts, revocable and irrevocable trusts, and agency accounts.

Featured Articles

