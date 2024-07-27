First Northwest Bancorp (FNWB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 on August 23rd

First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th.
First Northwest Bancorp has increased its dividend by an average of 10.1% per year over the last three years. First Northwest Bancorp has a payout ratio of 25.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect First Northwest Bancorp to earn $1.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.5%.
First Northwest Bancorp Stock Down 0.6 %
FNWB opened at $10.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. First Northwest Bancorp has a twelve month low of $8.91 and a twelve month high of $16.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.80 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.45.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, Director Dana D. Behar purchased 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.50 per share, with a total value of $840,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 135,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,422,403.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms have recently commented on FNWB. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of First Northwest Bancorp from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Northwest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th.
View Our Latest Research Report on First Northwest Bancorp
First Northwest Bancorp Company Profile
First Northwest Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for First Fed Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations in western Washington, the United States. The company accepts various deposit instruments, including checking, money market deposit, savings, and transaction accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than First Northwest Bancorp
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/22 – 7/26
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- 3M Surprises and Rebound Accelerates: It Isn’t Too Late To Get In
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- Skechers Stock Shows Strength Among Consumer Discretionary Sector
Receive News & Ratings for First Northwest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Northwest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.