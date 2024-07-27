First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Price Target Cut to C$18.50 by Analysts at Scotiabank

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$19.00 to C$18.50 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.32% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded First Quantum Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$19.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Eight Capital boosted their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$17.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded First Quantum Minerals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$17.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$15.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Quantum Minerals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$19.88.

First Quantum Minerals Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of FM opened at C$16.77 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$17.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$15.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.05, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.68. First Quantum Minerals has a 52-week low of C$9.31 and a 52-week high of C$39.13. The company has a market cap of C$13.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.26, a PEG ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.96.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported C($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.19) by C($0.08). First Quantum Minerals had a negative net margin of 20.02% and a negative return on equity of 12.97%. The business had revenue of C$1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.25 billion. Analysts predict that First Quantum Minerals will post 1.0067358 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Quantum Minerals

In other news, Senior Officer Zenon Wozniak sold 49,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.97, for a total transaction of C$885,022.50. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

About First Quantum Minerals

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, silver, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

