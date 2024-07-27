First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAB) Short Interest Up 2,400.0% in July

First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAB – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a growth of 2,400.0% from the June 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAB. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 14.3% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 2.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 2.2% in the first quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 9,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 14.0% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 9,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 107,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,427,000 after acquiring an additional 2,670 shares during the period.

First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance

FAB stock opened at $84.51 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $79.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.04. First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund has a fifty-two week low of $65.54 and a fifty-two week high of $84.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 1.22.

First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Announces Dividend

About First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a $0.3815 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%.

The First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FAB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Multi Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index that uses fundamental factors to select and weight value stocks from the Nasdaq US Select Indices. FAB was launched on May 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.

