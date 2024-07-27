FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS – Free Report) by 0.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,061,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 782 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.09% of FirstCash worth $518,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in FirstCash by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in FirstCash by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 16,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in FirstCash by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 8,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in FirstCash in the 4th quarter valued at about $665,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in FirstCash by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

FirstCash stock opened at $111.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.98. FirstCash Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.05 and a 1-year high of $133.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 3.03. The stock has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.81 and a beta of 0.62.

FirstCash ( NASDAQ:FCFS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $831.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $824.87 million. FirstCash had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. On average, analysts expect that FirstCash Holdings, Inc. will post 6.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. This is a boost from FirstCash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.29%.

In other FirstCash news, Director Douglas Richard Rippel sold 720,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.90, for a total value of $85,000,005.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,746,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,556,111.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other FirstCash news, Director Douglas Richard Rippel sold 720,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.90, for a total value of $85,000,005.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,746,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,556,111.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO R Douglas Orr sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.53, for a total transaction of $233,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,804,078.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on FCFS shares. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of FirstCash in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. TD Cowen raised shares of FirstCash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of FirstCash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.00.

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Retail POS Payment Solutions segments. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

