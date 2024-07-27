FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.38 Per Share

FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.38 per share on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This is a boost from FirstCash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35.

FirstCash has raised its dividend payment by an average of 8.0% per year over the last three years. FirstCash has a dividend payout ratio of 17.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect FirstCash to earn $7.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.8%.

Shares of FCFS opened at $111.87 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.98. FirstCash has a 12-month low of $88.05 and a 12-month high of $133.64. The firm has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 21.81 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

FirstCash ( NASDAQ:FCFS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.01. FirstCash had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The company had revenue of $831.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $824.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. FirstCash’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that FirstCash will post 6.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Douglas Richard Rippel sold 720,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.90, for a total value of $85,000,005.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,746,023 shares in the company, valued at $559,556,111.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Douglas Richard Rippel sold 720,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.90, for a total value of $85,000,005.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,746,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $559,556,111.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO R Douglas Orr sold 2,000 shares of FirstCash stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.53, for a total value of $233,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,804,078.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on FirstCash in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. TD Cowen raised shares of FirstCash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of FirstCash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.00.

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Retail POS Payment Solutions segments. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

