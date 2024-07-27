FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) Shares Gap Up Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $110.06, but opened at $114.37. FirstCash shares last traded at $113.04, with a volume of 11,325 shares.

Get FirstCash alerts:

The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.01. FirstCash had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 7.17%. The company had revenue of $831.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $824.87 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis.

FirstCash Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This is an increase from FirstCash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FCFS. Loop Capital raised FirstCash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, April 29th. TD Cowen raised FirstCash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on FirstCash in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on FCFS

Insider Activity at FirstCash

In related news, CFO R Douglas Orr sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.53, for a total value of $233,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,804,078.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other FirstCash news, CFO R Douglas Orr sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.53, for a total value of $233,060.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 92,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,804,078.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Douglas Richard Rippel sold 720,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.90, for a total value of $85,000,005.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,746,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $559,556,111.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of FirstCash

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCFS. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in FirstCash by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 16,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 8,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of FirstCash during the 4th quarter worth approximately $665,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,855,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

FirstCash Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.81 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $110.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.98. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

About FirstCash

(Get Free Report)

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Retail POS Payment Solutions segments. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FirstCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstCash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.