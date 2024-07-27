Fiserv (NYSE:FI) Price Target Increased to $190.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $180.00 to $190.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 18.79% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on FI. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Fiserv from $156.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Fiserv from $178.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Fiserv from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Fiserv from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $154.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Fiserv from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.19.

Fiserv Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FI opened at $159.94 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Fiserv has a 1 year low of $109.11 and a 1 year high of $162.47.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Fiserv will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Fiserv

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.86, for a total value of $3,716,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,350,427.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.86, for a total value of $3,716,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,350,427.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John Gibbons sold 2,800 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.76, for a total transaction of $416,528.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,213,329.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,800 shares of company stock worth $7,696,448 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fiserv

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new position in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at about $995,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Liberty Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,071,000. Finally, Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,583,000. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

