Fiserv (NYSE:FI) PT Raised to $175.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $168.00 to $175.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 9.42% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on FI. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $156.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fiserv has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $170.19.

Fiserv Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FI opened at $159.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.92. Fiserv has a 12-month low of $109.11 and a 12-month high of $162.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $151.29 and a 200 day moving average of $149.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.81 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fiserv will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Fiserv

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.86, for a total transaction of $3,716,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,350,427.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Fiserv news, EVP John Gibbons sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.76, for a total transaction of $416,528.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,213,329.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.86, for a total transaction of $3,716,640.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,350,427.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,800 shares of company stock worth $7,696,448. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Fiserv

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $995,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Liberty Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,071,000. Finally, Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,583,000. 90.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

