Fiserv (NYSE:FI) PT Raised to $176.00

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $169.00 to $176.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.04% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Fiserv from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $178.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Fiserv from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $154.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $170.19.

Fiserv Stock Performance

Shares of FI opened at $159.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Fiserv has a one year low of $109.11 and a one year high of $162.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $151.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.84. The company has a market capitalization of $93.58 billion, a PE ratio of 29.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.92.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.03. Fiserv had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 17.45%. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. Fiserv’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Fiserv will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Fiserv

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.47, for a total transaction of $3,563,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,304,390.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP John Gibbons sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.76, for a total transaction of $416,528.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,213,329.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.47, for a total transaction of $3,563,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at $24,304,390.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,800 shares of company stock valued at $7,696,448 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Fiserv

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at about $678,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth about $253,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,221,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $355,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new position in Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $279,000. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

