Fiserv (NYSE:FI) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.65 to $8.80 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71. The company issued revenue guidance of +6 to +8% yr/yr or $20.239 billion to $20.620 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $19.24 billion. Fiserv also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 8.650-8.800 EPS.

FI stock opened at $159.94 on Friday. Fiserv has a 52-week low of $109.11 and a 52-week high of $162.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $151.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.84. The company has a market capitalization of $93.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.90, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.92.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.03. Fiserv had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. Fiserv’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fiserv will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FI shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. William Blair upgraded shares of Fiserv to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens reiterated an equal weight rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Fiserv from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Fiserv from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $170.19.

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.86, for a total transaction of $3,716,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,350,427.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.86, for a total value of $3,716,640.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,350,427.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Gibbons sold 2,800 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.76, for a total transaction of $416,528.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,213,329.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,800 shares of company stock valued at $7,696,448 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

