Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.52-0.60 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.55. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.2-6.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.27 billion. Flex also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 2.300-2.500 EPS.

FLEX opened at $32.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.14 and a 200 day moving average of $28.59. Flex has a fifty-two week low of $21.84 and a fifty-two week high of $34.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. Flex had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 15.53%. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.10 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Flex will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FLEX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Flex from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Craig Hallum raised shares of Flex from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Flex from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Flex from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Flex from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Flex currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $38.40.

In related news, CAO Daniel Wendler sold 1,275 shares of Flex stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total transaction of $39,907.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,563. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Revathi Advaithi sold 37,170 shares of Flex stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total transaction of $1,163,421.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,057,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,398,904.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Daniel Wendler sold 1,275 shares of Flex stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total transaction of $39,907.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,563. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 804,542 shares of company stock valued at $25,147,972. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

