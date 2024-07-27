Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) Price Target Increased to $37.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.59% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Craig Hallum raised Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $27.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Flex from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Flex from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.40.

Flex Price Performance

Shares of FLEX opened at $32.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Flex has a 12 month low of $21.84 and a 12 month high of $34.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.59. The company has a market cap of $12.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.92, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.12.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. Flex had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 3.54%. On average, research analysts forecast that Flex will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Flex

In other news, insider Kwang Hooi Tan sold 14,599 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total value of $418,261.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 163,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,688,744.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Kwang Hooi Tan sold 14,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total transaction of $418,261.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 163,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,688,744.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Revathi Advaithi sold 161,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total value of $4,614,139.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,903,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,532,524.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 804,542 shares of company stock valued at $25,147,972. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Flex in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in Flex by 92.5% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,609 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Flex by 276.6% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,981 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new position in Flex in the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its position in Flex by 623.6% in the 2nd quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 2,945 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 2,538 shares during the last quarter. 94.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Flex Company Profile

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

Read More

