Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) PT Raised to $39.00 at Barclays

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Barclays from $34.00 to $39.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 21.84% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on FLEX. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $27.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Flex from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.40.

Shares of NASDAQ FLEX opened at $32.01 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.59. Flex has a 52 week low of $21.84 and a 52 week high of $34.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $12.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.12.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. Flex had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 3.54%. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Flex will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Kwang Hooi Tan sold 14,599 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total value of $418,261.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 163,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,688,744.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Kwang Hooi Tan sold 14,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total value of $418,261.35. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 163,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,688,744.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul Lundstrom sold 35,733 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total value of $1,023,750.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 507,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,547,094.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 804,542 shares of company stock valued at $25,147,972 over the last ninety days. 0.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLEX. Atomi Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Flex by 10.2% during the second quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,984 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Flex by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 599,946 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,692,000 after purchasing an additional 81,335 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Flex by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 20,307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC boosted its stake in Flex by 16.5% in the second quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 13,124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graybill Wealth Management LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Flex by 1.0% during the second quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. now owns 197,366 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,820,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

