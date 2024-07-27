Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT) Earns “Buy” Rating from Benchmark

Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Benchmark in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $255.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 28.38% from the stock’s previous close.

Get Flutter Entertainment alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Flutter Entertainment from $212.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment from $242.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $246.00 price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Monday, May 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,864.33.

View Our Latest Stock Report on FLUT

Flutter Entertainment Stock Up 1.8 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Flutter Entertainment

Shares of FLUT stock opened at $198.63 on Thursday. Flutter Entertainment has a 12-month low of $148.00 and a 12-month high of $226.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $193.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $178.84.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLUT. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in Flutter Entertainment in the first quarter worth about $29,611,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flutter Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,319,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Flutter Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at $70,371,000. Financial Perspectives Inc bought a new position in Flutter Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Flutter Entertainment in the first quarter worth $282,000.

Flutter Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Flutter Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flutter Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.