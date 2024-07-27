Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Flutter Entertainment plc (NYSE:FLUT – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 228,780 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the previous session’s volume of 601,886 shares.The stock last traded at $191.50 and had previously closed at $195.01.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FLUT shares. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Monday, May 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment from $212.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on Flutter Entertainment from $249.00 to $235.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3,864.33.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $193.65 and a 200-day moving average of $178.84.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Flutter Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth $2,880,796,000. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Flutter Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,418,032,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Flutter Entertainment during the first quarter worth $1,578,442,000. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in Flutter Entertainment during the first quarter worth $507,170,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in Flutter Entertainment in the first quarter worth $119,485,000.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.

