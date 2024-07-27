Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX) Shares Up 3.3%

Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLUX – Get Free Report) shot up 3.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as $3.85 and last traded at $3.79. 100,941 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 14% from the average session volume of 88,386 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.67.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FLUX. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Flux Power in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Maxim Group cut their price target on shares of Flux Power from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Flux Power from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $63.22 million, a P/E ratio of -8.81 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.11.

Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $14.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.02 million. Flux Power had a negative return on equity of 93.71% and a negative net margin of 11.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Flux Power Holdings, Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael Johnson sold 134,623 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.98, for a total transaction of $401,176.54. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,187,934 shares in the company, valued at $12,480,043.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 151,610 shares of company stock worth $458,204. Corporate insiders own 28.70% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Flux Power stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLUX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 12,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of Flux Power at the end of the most recent reporting period. 37.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flux Power Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary Flux Power, Inc, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells lithium-ion energy storage solutions for lift trucks, airport ground support equipment, and other industrial and commercial applications in the North America. It offers battery management system (BMS) that provides cell balancing, charging, discharging, monitoring, and communication between the pack and the forklift.

