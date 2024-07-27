Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Price Target Cut to $16.00

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by analysts at Barclays from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the auto manufacturer’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 43.05% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on F. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.95.

Ford Motor Price Performance

F stock opened at $11.19 on Thursday. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $9.63 and a 52 week high of $14.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.62.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.21). Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 15.31%. The business had revenue of $47.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. Ford Motor’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Ford Motor

In other news, Director Jon M. Huntsman, Jr. sold 81,234 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total value of $982,119.06. Following the transaction, the director now owns 168,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,038,386.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ford Motor

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of F. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 1,997.9% in the 1st quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,035 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,938 shares during the last quarter. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

