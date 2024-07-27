Fortis (TSE:FTS) PT Raised to C$53.00

Fortis (TSE:FTS – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 6.58% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Fortis from C$58.00 to C$58.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Fortis from C$56.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Fortis from C$62.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Thursday, April 25th. CIBC boosted their target price on Fortis from C$56.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on Fortis from C$60.00 to C$56.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$57.63.

TSE:FTS opened at C$56.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.89, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Fortis has a fifty-two week low of C$49.82 and a fifty-two week high of C$57.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$54.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$53.88. The stock has a market cap of C$27.97 billion, a PE ratio of 18.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.18.

Fortis (TSE:FTS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported C$0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.89 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.34 billion. Fortis had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 14.11%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fortis will post 3.2075145 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fortis news, Senior Officer James Reid purchased 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$52.37 per share, for a total transaction of C$36,659.00. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 447,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 103,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,408 megawatts (MW), including 68 MW of solar capacity and 250 MV of wind capacity.

