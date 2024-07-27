Fortive (NYSE:FTV) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.92-0.95 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.95. The company issued revenue guidance of approximately $1.55 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.59 billion. Fortive also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.800-3.860 EPS.

FTV stock opened at $70.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $74.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.35. Fortive has a 1 year low of $63.05 and a 1 year high of $87.10.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 14.39%. Fortive’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Fortive will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Fortive from $93.00 to $91.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. TD Cowen upgraded Fortive from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, July 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Fortive from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Fortive from $84.00 to $75.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Fortive from $89.00 to $82.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $84.92.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

