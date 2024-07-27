Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) Trading 7.4% Higher

Shares of Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Free Report) were up 7.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $27.20 and last traded at $27.17. Approximately 86,316 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 1,089,856 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.30.

Get Forward Air alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Forward Air in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wolfe Research upgraded Forward Air from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Forward Air from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.86.

View Our Latest Report on FWRD

Forward Air Trading Down 6.0 %

The company has a market cap of $687.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The transportation company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.49). Forward Air had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.08%. The company had revenue of $541.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $644.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Forward Air Co. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Forward Air

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in shares of Forward Air in the first quarter valued at $3,437,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Forward Air during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,281,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Forward Air by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 410,664 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,818,000 after purchasing an additional 77,909 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Forward Air in the 4th quarter valued at $1,701,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of Forward Air by 244.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 95,963 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,985,000 after purchasing an additional 68,093 shares during the last quarter. 97.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Forward Air

(Get Free Report)

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Forward Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forward Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.