Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 162,693 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the previous session’s volume of 464,518 shares.The stock last traded at $27.09 and had previously closed at $26.78.

Get Four Corners Property Trust alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JMP Securities began coverage on Four Corners Property Trust in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.33.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Four Corners Property Trust

Four Corners Property Trust Stock Up 1.8 %

Four Corners Property Trust Dividend Announcement

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.70 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.95 and its 200 day moving average is $24.29.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.345 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%. Four Corners Property Trust’s payout ratio is 128.97%.

Insider Activity at Four Corners Property Trust

In other news, CEO William H. Lenehan acquired 6,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.05 per share, for a total transaction of $149,831.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 620,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,920,475.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director John S. Moody sold 7,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.56, for a total transaction of $177,568.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,500,812.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William H. Lenehan purchased 6,230 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.05 per share, with a total value of $149,831.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 620,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,920,475.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Four Corners Property Trust

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 25,000.0% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 183.5% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 98.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Four Corners Property Trust

(Get Free Report)

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of restaurant and retail properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Four Corners Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Four Corners Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.