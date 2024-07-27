FTAI Aviation Ltd. (FTAIN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.52 on September 16th

FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAIN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.5156 per share on Monday, September 16th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th.
FTAI Aviation Price Performance
Shares of FTAI Aviation stock opened at $25.65 on Friday. FTAI Aviation has a one year low of $22.03 and a one year high of $26.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.20.
About FTAI Aviation
