FTAI Aviation Ltd. (FTAIN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.52 on September 16th

FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAIN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.5156 per share on Monday, September 16th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th.

FTAI Aviation Price Performance

Shares of FTAI Aviation stock opened at $25.65 on Friday. FTAI Aviation has a one year low of $22.03 and a one year high of $26.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.20.

About FTAI Aviation

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

