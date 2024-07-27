FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) Reaches New 1-Year High After Earnings Beat

FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $242.25 and last traded at $240.59, with a volume of 14342 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $230.49.

The business services provider reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.38. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 8.51%. The firm had revenue of $949.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $938.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.75 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FCN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of FTI Consulting in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. StockNews.com upgraded FTI Consulting from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Paul Alderman Linton sold 16,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.78, for a total transaction of $3,588,142.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,416 shares in the company, valued at $11,579,520.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Ajay Sabherwal sold 596 shares of FTI Consulting stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.13, for a total value of $134,773.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,455 shares in the company, valued at $3,042,579.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Alderman Linton sold 16,552 shares of FTI Consulting stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.78, for a total value of $3,588,142.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 53,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,579,520.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,088 shares of company stock worth $11,163,977 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FTI Consulting

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in FTI Consulting by 76.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 217 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in FTI Consulting by 494.6% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 220 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in FTI Consulting by 593.8% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 222 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in FTI Consulting by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 269 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in FTI Consulting by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 272 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 99.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FTI Consulting Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.21 and a beta of 0.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $217.45 and a 200 day moving average of $209.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.46.

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications segments. The Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation and strategy, transactions, and turnaround and restructuring services.

Featured Stories

