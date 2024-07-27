fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2.90.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of fuboTV in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on fuboTV from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $2.90 target price on shares of fuboTV in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st.

fuboTV Stock Performance

Shares of FUBO stock opened at $1.48 on Friday. fuboTV has a 1-year low of $1.10 and a 1-year high of $3.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $442.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.65.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.05. fuboTV had a negative return on equity of 72.13% and a negative net margin of 17.97%. The business had revenue of $402.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.95 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that fuboTV will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of fuboTV

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its position in shares of fuboTV by 528.5% during the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 1,195,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,002 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in fuboTV in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $618,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in fuboTV in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $833,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in fuboTV in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in fuboTV by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,072,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 127,978 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.31% of the company’s stock.

About fuboTV

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports, news, and entertainment content in the United States and internationally. The company's platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, mobile phones, tablets, and computers. fuboTV Inc was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Featured Articles

