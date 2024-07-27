Fundamental Global (NASDAQ:FGFPP) Stock Price Down 2%

Fundamental Global Inc. (NASDAQ:FGFPP – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 2% on Friday . The company traded as low as $15.00 and last traded at $15.00. Approximately 574 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 1,889 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.30.

Get Fundamental Global alerts:

Fundamental Global Stock Down 2.0 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.15.

Fundamental Global Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, June 1st were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.33%.

Fundamental Global Company Profile

Fundamental Global Inc engages in reinsurance, merchant banking, and asset management business. The company offers initial public offering services. It also offers specialty property and casualty reinsurance services. In addition, the company provides investment advisory services. The company was formerly known as Ballantyne Strong, Inc and changed its name to FG Group Holdings Inc in December 2022.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fundamental Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fundamental Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.