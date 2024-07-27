FY2024 Earnings Forecast for MAG Silver Corp. Issued By Stifel Canada (TSE:MAG)

Get MAG Silver alerts:

MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG – Free Report) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) – Equities research analysts at Stifel Canada raised their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of MAG Silver in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 24th. Stifel Canada analyst S. Soock now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.97 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.88. The consensus estimate for MAG Silver’s current full-year earnings is $0.70 per share. Stifel Canada also issued estimates for MAG Silver’s FY2025 earnings at $2.00 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.67 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of MAG Silver from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of MAG Silver from C$20.25 to C$20.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of MAG Silver from C$21.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on shares of MAG Silver from C$17.50 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$21.06.

MAG Silver Stock Up 0.9 %

MAG stock opened at C$18.11 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$17.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$15.27. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 14.66 and a quick ratio of 25.31. MAG Silver has a 12 month low of C$11.15 and a 12 month high of C$19.41.

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG – Get Free Report) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C$0.05.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MAG Silver news, Senior Officer Marc Justin Turcotte sold 4,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.22, for a total transaction of C$72,446.61. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About MAG Silver

(Get Free Report)

MAG Silver Corp. develops and explores for precious metal properties in Canada. It explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. The company's flagship property is the 44% owned Juanicipio property located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MAG Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAG Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.