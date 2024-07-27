FY2024 Earnings Forecast for Xylo Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:XYLO) Issued By Aegis

Get Xylo Technologies alerts:

Xylo Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:XYLO – Free Report) – Research analysts at Aegis issued their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Xylo Technologies in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 24th. Aegis analyst R. Dionisio anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.18 per share for the year. Aegis also issued estimates for Xylo Technologies’ FY2025 earnings at $2.37 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:XYLO opened at $1.70 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.08. Xylo Technologies has a 12-month low of $1.50 and a 12-month high of $4.70.

Xylo Technologies’s stock is going to reverse split on Monday, August 5th. The 1-2.666666 reverse split was announced on Monday, August 5th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Monday, August 5th.

Xylo Technologies Ltd, a technology-based company, provides medical-related devices and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Israel, and internationally. The company operates through Corporate, E-commerce, Online Advertising & Internet Traffic Routing, Online Event Management, and Others segments.

